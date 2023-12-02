T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

