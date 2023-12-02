Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.23. 4,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 15,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.
Technip Energies Company Profile
Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.
