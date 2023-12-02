Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TCS opened at C$33.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$23.75 and a 52 week high of C$34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.79 million, a PE ratio of 153.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.2991561 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

