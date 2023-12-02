Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Tecsys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TCS opened at C$33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$34.73. The stock has a market cap of C$495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.35.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Insider Activity at Tecsys

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tecsys

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.