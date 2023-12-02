Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%.
Tecsys Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TCS opened at C$33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$34.73. The stock has a market cap of C$495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.35.
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
