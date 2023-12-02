Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.86.

Shares of TDY opened at $409.02 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

