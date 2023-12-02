Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 5.9 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

