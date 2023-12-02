TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

