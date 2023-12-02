The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

