The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CI traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.02. 3,401,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.