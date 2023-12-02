The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on M&G (LON:MNG)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 231.67 ($2.93).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 211.20 ($2.67) on Tuesday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.35 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.33, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11,111.11%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

