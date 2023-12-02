The Goldman Sachs Group Increases UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $3.17

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.84 to $3.17 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

UP Fintech Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

