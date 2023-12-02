The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.11. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

