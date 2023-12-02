The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MKC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

