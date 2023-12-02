The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.