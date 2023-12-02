The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $195.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

