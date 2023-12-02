The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.61% of German American Bancorp worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 43,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,974.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

GABC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

