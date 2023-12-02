The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.79 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 236,078 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

