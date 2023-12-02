The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

