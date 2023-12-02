The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.76% of First Bancshares worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 283,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of FBMS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $839.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

