The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.29 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,665 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE AQN opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

