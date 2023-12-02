The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 2.6 %

VeriSign stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,952. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.