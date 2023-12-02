The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 613,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.74% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,652,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,048,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,992,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,388,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Insider Activity

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.