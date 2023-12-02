The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

