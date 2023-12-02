The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,594 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $35.55.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Insider Transactions at Bank of Marin Bancorp
In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
