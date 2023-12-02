The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 635,163 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,163 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

