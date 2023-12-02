The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$81.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.85. The firm has a market cap of C$149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.