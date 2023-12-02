The Walt Disney Company (DIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the entertainment giant on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

