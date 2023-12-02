The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

