Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $495.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

