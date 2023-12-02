TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,791 shares of company stock worth $98,841,819. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

TDG stock opened at $970.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $890.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $868.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

