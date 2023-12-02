Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.44.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. Equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transportadora de Gas del Sur
- Trading Halts Explained
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.