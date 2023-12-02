Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. Equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 470.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 83,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 25.8% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 84,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

