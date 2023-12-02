Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.58% of Tricon Residential worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.