Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. 2,207,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,220. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

