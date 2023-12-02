Tristel (LON:TSTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $450.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.68), with a volume of 161105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.43).

Tristel Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 379.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of £217.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5,111.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,222.22%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.