Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GKOS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Up 1.9 %

Glaukos stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.