Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $256.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

