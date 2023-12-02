Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $52,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $472.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.07.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.56% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

