Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,894 shares of company stock worth $3,227,244 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

