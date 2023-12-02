Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $231.36 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.