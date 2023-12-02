Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Puneet Bhasin Sells 8,188 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $6,439,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.