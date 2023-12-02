US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $49.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

