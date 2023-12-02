US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on December 5th

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1947 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of UTWO stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $49.56.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
