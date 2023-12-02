US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on December 5th

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
UTWY stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
