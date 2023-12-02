US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UTRE)

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
UTRE opened at $49.08 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.
About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.