US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UTRE)

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UTRE opened at $49.08 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

