VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

