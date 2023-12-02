VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.59.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
