Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Valvoline worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.0 %

VVV stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

