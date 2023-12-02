VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

VNM stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

