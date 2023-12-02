VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,952 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

