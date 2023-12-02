Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Issues Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
