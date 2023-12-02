Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

